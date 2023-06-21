Photo Credit: Google Maps

Arab gunmen on Wednesday morning opened fire on an IDF army post near the Ofra Junction in the Binyamin region, north of Jerusalem.

תיעוד מרגעי פיגוע הירי הבוקר לעבר עמדת פילבוקס סמוך לעפרה , ב"ה ללא נפגעים pic.twitter.com/PzzejTDLTU — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 21, 2023

Soldiers returned fire, and have launched a search for the shooters, the army reported. There were no casualities.

Ofra is located about 12 miles south of the Jewish community of Eli in the Binyamin region, the site of Tuesday’s shooting by two Arab terrorists that killed four Israelis and wounded four others.

The attack took place at the entrance to a restaurant at a gas station on Route 60 located below Eli.

Content from JNS was used in the report.