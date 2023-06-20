Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein /TPS

At least four Israelis are dead and four others wounded after three Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire at a gas station on Highway 60 next to the Jewish community of Eli, in the Binyamin Region, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service.

One terrorist was neutralized, according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster. Two other terrorists fled the scene. Israeli security personnel are in pursuit.

Advertisement





Israeli security sources said the dead attacker was a resident of the nearby town of Huwara, a terrorist hotbed where multiple Israelis have been shot and killed in recent months.

Residents of Eli were ordered to enter their homes and lock doors and windows until security officers could rule out the chance that the terrorists had entered the town.

דובר צה"ל: בהמשך לדיווח, מחבלים הגיעו לתחנת דלק סמוך ליישוב עלי בחטיבת בנימין ופתחו בירי. נקבע מותם של ארבעה אזרחים. מספר אזרחים נוספים נפצעו. אזרח שהיה במקום ניטרל את אחד המחבלים, כוחות צה"ל ממשיכים במרדף אחר חשודים נוספים והציבו חסמים במרחב. https://t.co/suyoJxVj31 — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 20, 2023

“A civilian who was at the scene neutralized one of the terrorists,” the IDF said in a terse statement. “IDF forces are continuing to pursue additional suspects and have set up road blocks in the area.”

Eight Israelis were shot by the terrorists. In addition to those who were murdered, one victim is listed in serious condition, two are listed in fair condition and one is listed in good condition, MDA reported. All of the victims are being taken by MDA medical ICU ambulances to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedics Aviah Chaim and Yoni Rosenfeld said the deaths of four victims were declared following resuscitation attempts that were unsuccessful.

“In addition, we provided initial treatment to four more people who suffered from gunshot wounds. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also treated a number of people for emotional shock,” the medics said.

Eli Mayor Ariel Elmeliach called on the government to “continue to hit these terrorists at every location. It cannot be that they can show up outside our backyard, simply murder our residents and other Israelis. Put an end to this story.”

Elmeliach urged the government to launch “a new Operation Guardian of the Walls,” declaring, “The time has come to end this.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir set out to reach the scene of the attack, his office said.

A spokesperson for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the minister was being briefed on the details of the attack and was receiving updates on the efforts to apprehend the attackers.

Gallant is set to hold an operational situation assessment this evening at 6 pm together with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet (ISA) Director Ronen Bar and additional senior officials in Israel’s defense establishment.