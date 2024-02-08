Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Air marshals on El Al flight LY2522 from Prague to Tel Aviv overpowered a man attempting to forcibly break into the cockpit on Thursday. The flight was forced to divert to Thessaloniki, Greece, according to a report on Mako.

Security officials suspect this was a security incident. The suspect was handcuffed by the sky marshals and security protocols were then activated for all El Al planes and they were warned of potential security threats.

Advertisement





El Al stated [translated], “El Al takes the incident seriously and takes all the necessary measures according to the procedures and the law in coordination with the relevant enforcement authorities. We show zero tolerance for violence and will continue to take care of the safety and security of our passengers.”