Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

El Al is set to cancel a series of flights from London to Tel Aviv in a bid to strengthen the airline’s Shabbat observance policy.

Flight LY318, departing Saturday nights from Britain to Israel, will be nixed during the summer months as travelers had previously started the check-in process prior to the end of the Jewish day of rest.

The latest Shabbat ends in London this year is 10:36 p.m. on June 24. Shabbat ends at 9:45 p.m. in the city this coming Saturday.

The flight time from the British capital to Ben-Gurion Airport is approximately five hours.

The move to tighten Shabbat regulations is being spearheaded by El Al’s new owner, haredi businessman Kenny Rozenberg, according to Channel 12.

The thousands of passengers expected to be impacted by the move will be able to change the date of their flight or receive a refund.