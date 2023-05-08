Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90
An El AL flight takes off at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 25, 2021.

El Al is set to cancel a series of flights from London to Tel Aviv in a bid to strengthen the airline’s Shabbat observance policy.

Flight LY318, departing Saturday nights from Britain to Israel, will be nixed during the summer months as travelers had previously started the check-in process prior to the end of the Jewish day of rest.

Advertisement


The latest Shabbat ends in London this year is 10:36 p.m. on June 24. Shabbat ends at 9:45 p.m. in the city this coming Saturday.

The flight time from the British capital to Ben-Gurion Airport is approximately five hours.

The move to tighten Shabbat regulations is being spearheaded by El Al’s new owner, haredi businessman Kenny Rozenberg, according to Channel 12.

The thousands of passengers expected to be impacted by the move will be able to change the date of their flight or receive a refund.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePoll Reveals Israelis’ Positive Attitude Toward Living in Judea and Samaria
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR