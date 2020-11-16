Photo Credit: Richard Vandervord / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0
An Etihad A380 shortly after take-off from London's Heathrow Airport

The national carrier of United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways, is set to launch its first-ever daily direct route between Abu Dhabi and Israel.

The flight from Tel Aviv to the capital city of the UAE will be scheduled to enable connections to Australia, India, Thailand and China, according to a statement by Etihad Airways.

The news comes just two months after the two nations sealed their peace treaty in Washington at the White House.

Etihad arrived for the first time at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on October 19. Now the airline plans to fly the route on a daily basis, beginning March 28, 2021, according to the statement released by the carrier.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
