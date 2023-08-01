Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash 90

The separate swimming times will be during hours the parks have previously been closed to the public.

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is poised to introduce this summer gender-segregated bathing times in some of the country’s natural springs. The times will outside the official operating hours of the sites, according to Israel Hayom.

The pilot program will initially include only two attractions run by the Israeli authorities: one in the Einot Tzukim Nature Reserve near the Dead Sea, and the other in Gan Hashlosha National Park near Beit She’an.

The program, which touches on a sensitive issue as increasing numbers of men and women in religious circles call for segregated bathing hours so they can enjoy the beaches and streams too, while liberal groups see this as a slippery slope toward the sidelining of women (even though women are demanding it too), will not impact the existing arrangement at the sites, as it will take place only between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and later.

Israeli natural springs are usually closed to bathers by 5 p.m.

Earlier this year, United Torah Judaism Knesset member Moshe Gafni introduced draft legislation that calls for at least 15% of such sites’ operating times to be allotted for gender-segregated bathing.

A previous attempt to introduce such a scheme at Ein Tsukim was struck down by the Justice Ministry as discriminatory.

Silman told Israel Hayom that “Israel’s natural resources belong to everyone, and therefore upon assuming office I put an emphasis on finding creative solutions to make public spaces and parks accessible to all publics, including the Haredi populations.”

She added, “The pilot program will only run outside the official operating hours and will give more sectors the chance to enjoy the natural springs that have stayed away until now because of their lifestyle—but without impacting the members of the general public who bathe there during normal hours.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.