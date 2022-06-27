Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Under Renovation TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Under Renovation By Jewish Press Staff - 28 Sivan 5782 – June 27, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-under-renovation/2022/06/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-under-renovation/2022/06/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jerusalem Jerusalem Arabs Now Have to Prove Ownership Over Contested Property News Briefs Police Arrest Arab for Participating in Jerusalem Day Riots In Print We Don’t Pray Towards Jerusalem Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Palestinian Authority PA Adds 70 Illegal Structures in Khan al Ahmar, Arrests Arab ‘Traitors’ Who Sold Land to Jews Saudi Arabia Report: Israeli, Saudi Military Chiefs’ Meeting Suggests Regional Defense Alliance Already in Place Latest News Stories Palestinian Authority PA Adds 70 Illegal Structures in Khan al Ahmar, Arrests Arab ‘Traitors’ Who Sold Land to Jews Where Am I Where Am I: Under Renovation Saudi Arabia Report: Israeli, Saudi Military Chiefs’ Meeting Suggests Regional Defense Alliance Already in Place Palestinian Authority Report: Blinken to PLO: US to Designate Lahava and La Familia as Terror Orgs Hezbollah Report: Hezbollah Erects 15 Outposts on Israel-Lebanon Border Israel Inaugural CPAC Israel Announces Ben Shapiro to Serve as Keynote Speaker News Briefs On Campus / Education Classes Resume as Teachers’ Union Continues Talks with Finance Ministry News Briefs ‘Formulating Constructive Directions’: Israel Discusses Gas Field on Border with Lebanon Sponsored Post Welcome to the Age of the Drone Sponsored Posts Blake Simmons Recommended Today Judaism Orthodox Jewish Groups React to Court’s Revoking Roe V. Wade Antisemitism Vatican Releases Archives of Thousands of Jewish Pleas for Help in WW2 Boycott / BDS Eighth Circuit Court Upholds Arkansas’s Anti-BDS Law Kosher Food News Manischewitz Introduces ‘Gefilte Dogs’ (Oy Vey) Something Random from the Week Inna V Moves Jewish-Asian Alliance Forward The Snag D.J. Kolpak