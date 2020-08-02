Apparently, as long as one allows Black Lives Matter demonstrators to do whatever they want in Portland, Oregon, including burning bibles and American flags, eventually they will scream themselves out and finally toddle on home to get some sleep and then come back to burn and scream another day — or at least, it’s possible that is the best-case scenario imagined by the powers that be in the city’s administration.

More than 2,000 people turned out for the 65th consecutive day of protests of what the demonstrators claimed were rallies “against violence, anti-Black racism and heightened use of force by federal officers,” according to Islamic World News – all of which they claimed justified the burning of the American flag.

More than 2,000 people turned out at the 65th consecutive day of protests against violence, anti-Black racism and heightened use of force by federal officers. pic.twitter.com/BwY38WMBLR — IWN (@A7_Mirza) August 1, 2020

On Friday night, anyway, that was apparently the decision made by the powers that be in Portland; police left basically left the protesters alone; they likewise just pried enough wood off nearby buildings to be able to fuel their protest fires, and everything else was cool, right?

Burning plywood pried off a nearby building pic.twitter.com/iDoCNQP8H1 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 1, 2020

The little bonfire in which yelling protesters burned a bible and an American flag took place outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon shortly after midnight Friday night, according to a report by KOIN News.

‘Moms United for Black Lives Matter’ put the fire out before quitting the area shortly after 1:00 am.

A few hours later, a rioter tried to fire a small hand-held rocket at the federal court house but it misfired and burned his hand instead.

Rioter tries to aim rocket at the Portland federal courthouse but it misfires on him, burning his hand. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XskvfH2S6n — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

But anyone who thinks this is about “peaceful protesting” should think about the message left for police in Portland on Thursday night – a pig’s head wearing a police hat, placed on an American flag, and set on fire, left at the city’s Justice Center.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

And let’s not forget to mention the folks who showed up Friday night with a fistful of swords and other weapons to hand out to rioters outside the federal courthouse.

Some people are openly carrying weapons at the Portland antifa/BLM protest outside the federal courthouse. This person brought swords. Video by @livesmattershow. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XUV6re95Lm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

H/T to Andy Ngo, Danny Peterson