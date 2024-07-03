Photo Credit: Wolfgang Eckert / Pixabay

Antisemitic vandals filled with hate knocked down 176 headstones in two Jewish sections of the Covedale Cemetery complex in Cincinnati.

Jewish gravestones vandalized at 2 West Side cemeteries https://t.co/wBCdBNGp7V via @enquirer — Brian Levin (@proflevin) July 3, 2024

The damage was found in the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol and Tifereth Israel cemeteries in Green Township.

The attack, which took place between the last week of June and July 1, left some of the tombstones cracked in half. Others were found face down, but whole.

Sue Susskind, executive director of Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she feels the acts were motivated by hate.

“One would have to think that there’s more behind it than just doing something mischievous,” Susskind said.

Some of the tombstones date back to the late 1800s, according to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

This is so deeply disturbing and heartbreaking. The vandalizing of 176 gravestones at the Covedale Jewish Cemetery in the past few days does not represent Cincinnati values. We must stand united against this hate in our community. It does not represent us. pic.twitter.com/QfGfGKKyfy — Mark Jeffreys (@jeffreysms) July 1, 2024

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this senseless vandalism. The Jewish community in Cincinnati is resilient and we are committed to repairing the damage and restoring the sanctity of these sacred spaces,” the Federation said in a statement.

Law enforcement has advised that no one should touch or flip the headstones.

Jewish Federation of Cincinnati is working with SAFE Cincinnati, the security arm of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Police Department, FBI and Green Township to investigate the vandalism, the Federation said.

