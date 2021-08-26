Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden has been “indefinitely postponed” according to White House officials quoted by local media.

The crowd of Israeli journalists and senior Israeli officials who were waiting at the White House for the prime minister’s arrival has been “sent back to their hotel,” according to a CBS News correspondent reporting from the White House.

It is clear the double terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport and the nearby Baron Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan is President Biden’s primary focus.

An unconfirmed report quoted sources on the scene at the airport who said least three US military personnel are among the dead, as are a number of children.

This was to be the first meeting between the American president and the Israeli prime minister, who are not acquainted with each other in the same way that Biden knows Israeli politicians involved in the bilateral relationship with America for decades. White House officials characterize the scheduled meeting as one to allow both men to “get to know each other.”

In addition to the postponed meeting at the White House, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Bennett by phone to notify him that she has to cancel next week’s visit to Israel.

During their conversation, Merkel told Bennett that she will be unable to visit Jerusalem next week due to the current emergency situation in Afghanistan.

The twin suicide bombing attacks in Kabul underlined the need to complete a final withdrawal of Germany military forces from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline, she said.

Bennett did, however succeed in meeting earlier in the day with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. The two discussed regional, diplomatic and security issues, particularly in relation to the threat from Iran.

Although Bennett reiterated the importance of the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the United States, he also insisted that Israel will continue to do everything necessary to maintain security supremacy in the Middle East, insisting on the Jewish State’s right to do so.

