Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed a White House announcement Tuesday saying President Biden will begin his four-day visit to the region (from July 13-16) with a 24-hour stop in Israel.

It’s Official: Biden to Arrive in Israel on July 13

Biden will also visit the Palestinian Authority “to consult” with the Ramallah government and to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, “with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people,” the White House said.

Biden is also scheduled to visit Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

The president’s trip is intended “to reinforce the United States’ iron-clad commitment to Israel’s security and prosperity” while enabling Biden to attend a Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan (known as the GCC+3), the White House added.

“The State of Israel welcomes President Biden’s visit to the region, including his important visit to Saudi Arabia, and thanks him for his efforts to strengthen the countries’ joint interests and expand regional peace,” the prime minister said in his statement confirming the visit.

Bennett said meeting with Biden in Jerusalem will deepen the special relationship and the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as “strengthen the US commitment to the security and stability of Israel and the region.”

The prime minister also teased the possibility that Biden might be bringing some news about ways in which the US is working to increase the number of Arab states participating in the historic Abraham Accords signed in September 2020.

“The president’s visit will also reveal the steps that are being taken by the US to integrate Israel into the Middle East and increase the prosperity of the entire region,” Bennett said in his statement.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan were the first signatories to join Israel in the Accords. Although subsequent interactive agreements have been slow to arrive from Sudan, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco have all followed up with joint projects, memorandums of understanding and the launch of direct flights between Tel Aviv and their nations’ capitals.

“In addition to this, the US and Israel will be forging agreements set to strengthen the civilian and security cooperation between the two countries and take the US-Israel alliance to new heights,” Bennett said.