On Thursday, US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said in remarks delivered at a “UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East” that the Biden administration has restored some $15 million in “humanitarian assistance” to the Palestinian Authority.

Greenfield said her remarks were intended to address “three aspects of the Middle East peace process” — first, she said, the United States continues its support for Israel. Second, Washington’s desire “to see Israelis and Palestinians take steps towards a two-state solution” and third, the Biden administration’s goal of “delivering aid to the Palestinian people.”

“President Biden is restoring US assistance programs that support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people,” Greenfield elaborated on her third point.

“Specifically, the United States is pleased to announce today 15 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to support the most vulnerable communities in the West Bank and Gaza.

“With this assistance, the US Agency for International Development is supporting Catholic Relief Services’ COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza. In addition, this assistance will support emergency food assistance programming to communities facing food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people,” she continued. “The aid will help Palestinians in dire need, which will bring more stability and security to both Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“That’s consistent with our interests and our values, and it aligns with our efforts to stamp out the pandemic and food insecurity worldwide, the Ambassador said.

“The United States looks forward to continuing its work with Israel, the Palestinians, and the international community to achieve a long-sought peace in the Middle East.

“Let us strive to achieve that peace and prosperity for all.”