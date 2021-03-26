Photo Credit: New York National Guard / Flickr / Public Domain

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) announced on Wednesday the establishment of a new $13.5 million program, funded by the German government, to help Holocaust survivors get access to coronavirus vaccinations.

The new Holocaust Survivor Vaccine Assistance Program (HSVAP) is a one-time initiative to offer COVID-19 protection for survivors worldwide.

Its $13.5 million in funding will be dispersed by the Claims Conference through its existing network of more than 300 partner organizations around the world. The funds will be used to cover costs such as the organization of vaccination appointments, transportation to and from appointments, and the coordination of necessary follow-up care and counseling for Holocaust survivors before, during and after inoculation.

There are currently more than 340,000 Holocaust survivors living around the world.