U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has announced that he will nominate former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“As USAID administrator, she will work with our partners to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, lift up vulnerable communities, fight for the value of every human being, and advance American ideals and interests around the globe,” said Biden in a statement.

Biden will elevate the administrator role to membership status on the National Security Council.

As U.S. ambassador to Turtle Bay, Power was criticized for allowing a vote on a resolution that condemned Israel to pass the U.N. Security Council.