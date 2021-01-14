Photo Credit: White House video screen shot
Samantha Power really cares about Israel, says Ambassador Michael Oren.
Samantha Power

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has announced that he will nominate former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“As USAID administrator, she will work with our partners to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, lift up vulnerable communities, fight for the value of every human being, and advance American ideals and interests around the globe,” said Biden in a statement.

Advertisement

Biden will elevate the administrator role to membership status on the National Security Council.

As U.S. ambassador to Turtle Bay, Power was criticized for allowing a vote on a resolution that condemned Israel to pass the U.N. Security Council.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleProgressive Jewish & Israeli Groups Oppose Adopting Universal Definition of Anti-Semitism
Next articleIsrael’s Defense Ministry Approves LGBTQ Pre-Military Academy
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...