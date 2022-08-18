Photo Credit: State Department Photo by Freddie Everett

Biden administration officials have asked Israel to review its military’s rules of engagement for operations in Judea and Samaria and for Jerusalem to publish the conclusions of its report into the killing of Arab-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11.

American and Israeli officials told Axios that the requests were made in a recent call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Blinken made the request after recently meeting with Abu Akleh’s family members in Washington, and after the release of the United States’ own investigation into Abu Akleh’s death.

Abu Akleh was killed in crossfire between IDF soldiers and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the city of Jenin.

Rules of engagement are guidelines used by the military to determine when the use of live-fire is justified during operations.