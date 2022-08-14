Photo Credit: Pixabay

Congressional lawmakers are mulling whether to pass a bill that will help parents pay for their children’s schooling – be it public or private – with a federal tax credit.

The “Educational Choice for Children Act” (S.4416/H.R.8137) is major school choice legislation currently under consideration that has the potential of moving school choice forward across the country.

Advertisement



The $10 billion legislation will allow a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for individuals and corporations for contributions made to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGO). These SGOs would then provide scholarships to children of eligible families for a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

The assistance will help families send their children to the schools – public, private, or religious – that they believe can provide the most suitable education for their children.

The proposed federal scholarship tax credit program will also add significantly to exiting state scholarship programs and could encourage more opportunities in states where few, if any, such programs exist.

The legislation can greatly benefit Jewish parents who are committed but struggle to give their children a Torah education.

“If this effort is to move forward, our community must voice its strong support and encourage our senators and representatives to cosponsor this legislation,” said the Agudath Israel organization. “We urge you to contact your members of Congress by email or phone.”

The organization pointed out that members of Congress are currently in their districts meeting constituents and listening to their concerns prior to the November elections.

Because of that, this is an opportune time to reach out to them by clicking here or even to convey your message in person as lawmakers attend events in your area.

Click here to take action.

“Congress must hear our voices. Please help make that happen,” Agudath Israel said.

To see if your member of Congress already signed on as a co-sponsor see here for House bill and here for Senate bill.