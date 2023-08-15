Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Travelers can now book two weekly flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Ben-Gurion International Airport and two from Tel Aviv to Fort Lauderdale, each of which will debut on April 15, 2024—a week before Passover.

“This is another milestone in El Al’s continued growth in Florida,” said Marc Cavaliere, the Israeli airline’s senior vice president for the Americas.

Advertisement





Direct flights next April are scheduled to depart Florida at 2 p.m. on Mondays (arriving at 9:05 a.m. the following day) and at 11:55 p.m. Saturday nights (arriving at 7 p.m. the next day), and to leave Tel Aviv at 12:05 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays (arriving the same day at 6:35 a.m. local).

There will also be seasonal flights during this year’s High Holidays, scheduled for Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 5, 10 and 12, according to Cavaliere.