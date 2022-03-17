Photo Credit: Twitter / JNS
Shlomo Danziger

Shlomo Danziger was elected on Tuesday to be the first Orthodox Jewish mayor of Surfside, Florida.

Danziger, 42, beat two incumbents—Mayor Charles Burkett by 33 votes and Vice Mayor Tina Paul by 23 votes—and garnered about 35 percent of the total votes in the mayoral race, reported Local10.com.

The businessman, father of five and native of Brooklyn, N.Y., moved to Surfside in 2010. He ran for a commission seat in 2020 but was unsuccessful.

In fact, seemed surprised by his election victory on Tuesday and told The Miami Herald: “We got much higher than we thought we were going to get.”

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday.

Last month, Surfside approved a resolution to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

