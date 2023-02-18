Photo Credit: Pixabay

The leaders of Catholic and Jewish schools in Miami have issued a joint statement condemning “hate of any kind” after a Jewish teen was seriously injured in a fight between Jewish and Catholic students earlier this week.

The fight broke out following a semi-finals soccer game between the teams from the Scheck Hillel Community School – a Miami Jewish day school – and the Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, run by Miami’s archdiocese.

Referring to the “physical altercation,” both said in the statement that there was an allegation of “racially insensitive comments or gestures” and that “both schools are completing their investigation.”

The statement declared that both have “zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind, and will take “appropriate action with the students involved.”

The fight took place after the game, held at Scheck Hillel school, and video clips on social media showed a melee in which players and spectators were fighting on the field.

Antisemitic slurs and phrases like “Heil Hitler,” “Hitler was right,” and “Kikes” were hurled as the Catholic students beat up the Jewish players. One of the Jewish students told the StopAntisemitism organization that he was called a “dirty Jew” while being punched in the face.

There were signs early on that the situation was getting out of hand: at least one student from the opposing team attacked a player from the Scheck Hillel school team on the field after the Jewish player won a goal as seen in the clip below.

No arrests have been made thus far.