Photo Credit: Military News / Twitter

Russia plans to send advanced fighter jets to Iran by March 2023, in a deal that was closed last month.

Iran said that Russia will send 24 4.5-gen, twin engine Su-35 fighter jets to the Islamic Republic. The Su-35 is one of Russia’s most powerful aircraft.

Advertisement





The jets are expected to arrive in Iran by March 21, the start of the Iranian new year, according to the semi-official Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

Shahriar Heidari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said in a statement that Iran “has also ordered a series of other military equipment from Russia, including air defense systems, missile systems and helicopters, most of which will be received soon.”

According to Tasnim, the warplanes are expected to be housed at the Tactical Air Base (TAB) 8, in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. But other reports indicate at least some of the aircraft are to be housed at Iran’s underground “Eagle 44” air base.

at #Iran’s Eagle 44 underground Air Force base, possible new #Russian Su 35 fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/ZRh9NBXCUX — MilitaryNews (@MilitaryNewsomg) February 18, 2023

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) describes the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet as one that “combines the qualities of a modern fighter (super-maneuverability, superior active and passive acquisition aids, high supersonic speed and long range, capability of managing battle group actions, etc.) and a good tactical airplane (wide range of weapons that can be carried, modern multi-channel electronic warfare system, reduced radar signature, and high combat survivability).”

Iran has not acquired any new combat aircraft in recent years, except some Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters it purchased in the 1990s.

Iran and Russia “have signed important agreements in recent months to strengthen their economic, trade, energy, and military cooperation,” Tasnim reported.