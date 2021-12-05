Photo Credit: Government Archives Catalog, Records of the Office of the Secretary of the Interior

Long-time US Senator Robert Dole, who served his country for 79 years and was said by AIPAC to be a loyal supporter of Israel, died early Sunday morning in his sleep at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced via Twitter.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Advertisement



A three-time presidential candidate and military veteran of World War II, Senator Dole was born in Russell, Kansas on July 22, 1923.

Wounded by German machine gun fire during a battle in Italy in April 1945, Dole subsequently became an advocate for disability rights. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with a “V” for valor, and later was the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award.

He later helped ensure the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.

Dole retired from public service after his loss to Democrat Bill Clinton in November 1996, returning to practice law in Washington DC, serving on boards and councils, and supporting other Republican candidates.

The former senator is survived by his wife, former North Carolina Senator and US Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Hanford Dole, and his daughter, Robin.