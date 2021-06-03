Photo Credit: MoD via Twitter
Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met Thursday morning in Washington DC with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a joint briefing led by Blinken, the Secretary noted that he and Gantz had met in Israel “just a week or so ago,” and that the current talks “pursue that conversation.

Blinken said the agenda for their meeting included “the United States’ enduring commitment to Israel security. . . some of the needs that Israel has in that regard; also to talk about the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to, and reconstruction for, Gaza and for the Palestinians living there,” among other issues.

Gantz told reporters he was “looking forward to discuss, as we have discussed before, the challenges that we have with Iran, with the Palestinians.

“As far as Gaza concerned, we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody. And as defense minister, I think the combination between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure – it’s very important for me.”

