The Israeli American Coalition for Action (IAC For Action) applauded the State of Arizona today for passing groundbreaking legislation defining when anti-Israel statements demonstrate antisemitic bias in cases of crime or unlawful discriminatory conduct.

Once enacted, HB 2675 would provide the state a standard definition of antisemitism to help authorities determine when antisemitic bias is present in cases of crime and discrimination.

The bill includes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which says that while not all criticism of Israel is antisemitic, criticism can cross the line into antisemitism when delegitimizing, demonizing, or applying double standards to Israel.

The definition also addresses the antisemitic nature of attacks against Jewish individuals or institutions that attribute to all Jews collective guilt for real or perceived actions of Israel.

The IHRA definition is the most widely accepted legal standard for antisemitism internationally. Over 865 governments and major public entities have endorsed it in recent years, including the U.S. Departments of Education, Justice, and State. It has also been endorsed by 51 of the 53 member organizations of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations.

“Arizona’s bill sets a standard for other states to follow as they combat antisemitism and confront the delegitimization of the State of Israel in the process. We are grateful to see that Jewish and Israeli-Americans are not left to contend with incidents of antisemitic hatred alone,” said IAC for Action Chairman Shawn Evenhaim.

“We sincerely thank legislators on both sides of the aisle for standing boldly against antisemitism, particularly this year’s bill sponsors: Senator David Gowan and Representatives Robert Meza and Leo Biasiucci; as well as Senate President Karen Fann and Representative Alma Hernandez, the sponsors of this legislation’s original filing in 2020, which timed out due to the Covid shutdown of the Arizona legislature; and to Senator Paul Boyer, who has been a stalwart champion of this legislation over the past 3 sessions. We look forward to the bill’s ratification by Governor Ducey.”

Once Gov. Ducey signs the bill into law, Arizona will become the fifth state to enact legislation using the IHRA definition of antisemitism. IAC for Action also helped lead Florida, Iowa, South Carolina and Tennessee to enact such legislation.