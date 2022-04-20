Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day will be observed this year starting Wednesday evening, 27 April 2022 through Thursday, 28 April 2022.

The official State Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on Wednesday, 27 April, at 8 pm in Warsaw Ghetto Square, Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will both deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony.

Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau will kindle the Memorial Torch and Moshe Meron will speak on behalf of the survivors, with Holocaust survivor Beni Harel reciting the El Maleh Rahamim prayer for the souls of the martyrs.

During the ceremony, Holocaust survivors will light six torches.

First torch: Zvi Gill;

Second torch: Shmuel Blumenfeld, z”l (a family member will light the torch);

Third torch: Olga Kay;

Fourth torch: Arie Shilansky;

Fifth torch: Shaul Spielmann;

Sixth torch: Rebecca Elizur.

During the ceremony, short videos about each of the torch lighters will be shown. Produced and directed by Shira Felix, these videos will subsequently be available on the Yad Vashem website in the section dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022.

Yad Vashem will broadcast the State Opening Ceremony live with simultaneous translation into English, French, Spanish, German, Hebrew and Russian via its websites in their respective languages. Additionally, Yad Vashem will offer simultaneous translation in Arabic available on the Yad Vashem Arabic YouTube Channel. The live feed will be accessible via Facebook in English and Hebrew.