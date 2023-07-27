Photo Credit: IDF

Naval forces from the United States and Israel on Thursday concluded the “Juniper Spartan” joint exercise of the Flotilla 13 (Sayeret 13) commando unit of the Israeli Navy and the US Armed Forces, led by the IDF Depth Corps.

The forces trained together to maintain security in the maritime arena, the IDF said in a statement.

The purpose of the exercise is to “deepen the cooperation and professional dialogue between the naval forces, the depth command and the forces of the US Fifth Fleet,” the IDF said.

Collaborations with foreign armies around the world, and with the US army in particular, contribute to mutual learning and strengthening professional ties, and also improve the level of competence of both parties.

“The exercise was planned as part of the training plan for 2023, and is further evidence of the deep and operational cooperation between the IDF and the United States Army,” the IDF added.