Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News GMA host George Stephanopoulos on Thursday that his government’s planned judicial reforms – described by opposition leaders as the “end of Israeli democracy” – are actually a “minor correction” to an activist court.

“It’s silly and when the dust settles, everybody will see it,” Netanyahu said.

This Monday the first element in the planned judicial overhaul was passed by the Knesset in a 64-0 vote, with the opposition lawmakers having walked out in protest. The vote was followed by left-wing hysteria and mass demonstrations by anarchists around the country.

Netanyahu told Stephanopoulos, however, that he still holds out hope the opposition will negotiate a compromise on the remaining elements of the planned overhaul.

“Now that they can see that we’re prepared to move without them – we have the majority – maybe we will be able to move with them,” the prime minister said.

“I hope the opposition leaders show responsibility and come to the middle. There is a middle out there.”