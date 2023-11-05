Photo Credit: Pixabay

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a 20-year-old Jordanian citizen for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, US Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced this weekend.

The charges allege Sohaib Abuayyash, age 20, was an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said.

According to the indictment, Abuayyash knowingly possessed a firearm, namely a Canik, model TP9 Elite SC, 9 mm pistol. He was arrested by the FBI on October 19 and remains in detention pending further criminal proceedings.

According to the criminal complaint filed upon his arrest, Abuayyash entered the United States on a nonimmigrant visa, which expired in 2019, and has allegedly been in direct contact with others who share a radical mindset.

The charges further allege he has been conducting physical training and has trained with weapons to possibly commit an attack.

Abuayyash was ‘plotting to attack a Jewish gathering’ and allegedly spoke of committing ‘martyrdom’ in support of a religious cause, in addition to making statements ‘that he wants to go to Gaza to fight,’ according to an affidavit.

The suspect is set to appear for his arraignment on Nov. 13 at 2 pm before US Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho in Houston, the US Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted, Abuayyash faces up to 15 years in federal prison as well as a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

The FBI is conducting the investigation.