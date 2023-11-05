Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog marked the 30th day since the war against Israel launched by Hamas on October 7, with a special memorial to honor the memory of more than a thousand Israeli and foreign civilians and soldiers slaughtered by the terrorists and civilians who invaded Israel’s southern region from Gaza.

“The Light Will Overcome” initiative included lighting a memorial candle Sunday evening in memory of the murdered and fallen, and calling on people in Israel and all over the world to join the president and First Lady in spreading light in the face of darkness.

Advertisement





“Thirty days has now past since that moment when everything went dark,” the president said.

“Today, we light a candle and remember the victims, the women and men, babies and the elderly, soldiers and commanders. We remember them all.

“We all kindle a flame, we light a candle, and stand for the simple, basic truth: together, the light will overcome.”

Public prayers to mark 30 days for the murdered and the fallen will be held Monday (Nov. 6) at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem as well.