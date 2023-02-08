Photo Credit: Flash90

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, is hosting pre-Aliyah events in nine cities across North America this winter. The informal, open-house-style sessions feature Nefesh B’Nefesh staff advisors from many departments in the organization, who are on hand to meet with potential Olim to discuss their Aliyah plans.

The tour began in South Florida on February 6 and 7, then heads to Los Angeles on February 9 and 12 before traveling to Atlanta on March 12, Chicago on March 13, Skokie, IL on March 14, Rockville, MD on March 15, concluding in Baltimore on March 16.

While attendees are requested to register in advance, appointment times are not necessary. Maintaining this informal framework allows organizers to meet the needs of various attendees without confining them to certain rooms and times. From retirees following their kids to Israel, to young families seeking information regarding the paperwork they must submit, to those who are only at the very beginning of their Aliyah journey, Nefesh B’Nefesh staff will address the myriad of questions participants may have.

Interested individuals can attend the seminar for as long as they want or come for a quick 15-minute visit to have a question answered.

“Our upcoming tour is aimed at spending time with all our potential Olim to make sure they have the tools needed to complete a successful Aliyah, regardless of their personal timeline,” said Sarah Kantor, Head of Events & Marketing at Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Our NBN on Tour, is an opportunity for us to meet our Olim face-to-face and is just one of the tools at our disposal to ensure that the Aliyah process is as seamless as possible, and that potential Olim truly feel our hand in helping to build successful Aliyah plans.”

Each stop on the tour will feature experts from the organization who represent the relevant components and features of the Aliyah journey. From discussing the documents needed to complete the Aliyah process, to consulting on the elements of life in Israel such as employment, communities, and education, Nefesh B’Nefesh staff are well-prepared to speak with each and every relevant attendee.

To register for an event in your city, please visit: NBN on Tour