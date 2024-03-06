Photo Credit: Flash 90

US Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her presidential campaign after her defeat across the country in the Super Tuesday primaries.



Among the 15 states that held GOP primaries, Haley won only Vermont, leaving former President Donald Trump is unequivocally in the lead for the Republican Party presidential nomination.

Haley made formal announcement on Wednesday morning (ET) in an appearance in Charleston, South Carolina, but refrained from endorsing Trump.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him,” she said.

It appears that Americans will face a repeat of the 2020 election, with a choice between Donald Trump and (incumbent Democratic President) Joe Biden.

Biden, the oldest person ever to be elected to the White House, is now 81 years old. Trump is also a senior citizen, currently age 77. He has not yet announced a running mate. Biden has already said that his Vice President, Kamala Harris, will remain his running mate for the 2024 campaign.