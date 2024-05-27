Photo Credit: courtesy

Former presidential candidate and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called the events of October 7 “pure evil” while touring Israel’s southern communities on Monday, accompanied by Member of Knesset and former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

During her solidarity visit to the Jewish State Haley is witnessing firsthand the aftermath from the October 7 invasion of Israel and massacre of some 1,200 by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists from Gaza.

The tour of Israel’s southern communities — including a visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz — was aimed at providing Haley with insights into Israel’s current challenges and its efforts to ensure security for its citizens while facing myriad multi-front threats.

During her visit to the kibbutz, Haley met with residents who lost friends and family on October 7 before visiting the site of the Nova festival in Re’im, where she toured the memorial to the victims of Hamas’ attacks and met with a survivor. She also met with top military personnel and during a visit to Sderot spoke with Mayor Alon Davidi and was briefed by the city’s security personnel.

“I am deeply honored to host Ambassador Nikki Haley during her visit to Israel,” Danon said.

“Her unwavering support, clarity and commitment to standing against the forces of evil are truly commendable. Ambassador Haley, like Israel’s resilient citizens, understands that, with or without world support, we have no option but to persevere and fight for victory, the complete eradication of Hamas and the return of our hostages.

“We remain resolute in our determination to ensure the safety and security of Israel and its people,” Danon added.

“What happened on October 7th was pure evil,” Haley declared.

“To my Israeli brothers and sisters I say we hear you, we see you, we hurt with you and we mourn every single life lost. For those families who have hostages taken we won’t stop fighting until everyone returns home.

“Don’t listen to the media bites you hear,” Haley advised. “America is with you. October 7th hurt us all. This should not just be personal for Israelis. It should also be for Americans because Israel is fighting America’s enemies.

“This is not going to go away by some policy agreement,” she added. “It will only go away when we acknowledge the truth. So pick a side. My side is the one where we speak for those who can no longer speak and fight for those who can no longer fight.”