Photo Credit: ABC Eyewitness News 7 screengrab

One person has died and at least five others were injured Tuesday when a parking garage at 57 Ann Street in lower Manhattan suddenly collapsed.

In addition to those who were hurt and killed, multiple vehicles were destroyed in the collapse, including several parked behind the structure when bricks rained down from the collapse.

According to the New York City Building Department, the collapsed building had six open violations since 2003, including one listed as “hazardous.” Since 1976, the structure has had 64 building violations, ABC Eyewitness News 7 reported. The structure was built in 1925.

An adjacent garage at 27 Beekman Run was subsequently shut down after fire officials determined it was also unsafe.

The collapsed garage is located next to a dorm at Pace University. Students living in the dorm at 33 Beekman Street were temporarily evacuated until after an inspection by the New York City Building Department cleared them to return.

All classes at the university held in the building at 161 William Street will instead be held via remote on Wednesday, officials said.