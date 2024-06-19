Photo Credit: Stop Antisemitism / X

Here’s a report for our readers who still erroneously believe that New York City’s Jewish neighborhoods are still relatively free from antisemitic hate crimes.

A middle-aged antisemitic thug charged at an elderly Jewish man on the Upper West Side of Manhattan during the day on Tuesday in a clear attempt to intimidate him, as seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

NYC (W. 72nd)- a man caught tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis charges at an elderly Jewish man and then spits on him! He yells "Free Palestine" before finally leaving. pic.twitter.com/XSVwtBjGM5 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 17, 2024

According to Stop Antisemitism, the thug was caught tearing down posters of Israelis abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The intended victim, wearing a kipa, was white-haired and about half the attacker’s size — but he was fearless, telling the attacker to “Get the hell away from me.”

He was fortunately protected by several other New Yorkers who were nearby, and who walked toward the thug, telling him to leave.

The thug responded by spitting at the old man several times, and saying “Free Palestine” over and over, smiling, while backing up.

Sadly, this is not new in the city that never sleeps.

Brooklyn – woman caught tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis and posting it to her Tik Tok has been identified as Shelby Edwards. pic.twitter.com/YcbJwKuYjl — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 18, 2024

On Tuesday, A woman in Brooklyn was caught tearing down posters of Israelis abducted during the Oct. 7 invasion during which 1,200 people were slaughtered, and some 250 others were taken captive by the Hamas-led terrorists who dragged them into Gaza.

New York City has seen a meteoric rise in antisemitic hate since the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza launched an existential war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

This past March, NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny told a budget hearing on public safety that since the outbreak of the war, the city has seen a “steady increase” in hate crimes against Jews.

Between January 1 and March 20 this year, 51 percent of all reported hate crimes were perpetrated against the Jews, he said.

