Two pro-terror anarchists were arrested Tuesday night after a scuffle while “marching” against Israel in Brooklyn’s Marine Park neighborhood.

The protest was aimed at an Israeli real estate information event being held at the Kingsway Jewish Center synagogue on Kings Highway.

One of the placards brandished by a protester – in this case, a member of the anti-Israel Neturei Karta sect – read, “Jews have NO rights to a land of their own.”

The real estate event was being held to showcase anglo neighborhoods in Israel.

“Stop the sale of stolen land!” read a flyer produced by PAL-AWDA of NY/NJ (Palestinian Assembly for Liberation-Awda NY/NJ), which sponsored the protest, which took place near the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Kings Highway.

The protest was considered by residents of the neighborhood to be more of a nuisance than anything else.

“They were just there for a few hours,” one resident who requested anonymity told JewishPress.com.

“They do it at night, when no one’s around to counter protest,” another local resident added.

But there were some counter protesters. Police cordoned off the two groups, which led the pro-terror contingent to take to the streets.

The agitators marched around a mostly Orthodox Jewish residential block in the neighborhood, snarling traffic and intimidating the locals.

One marcher yelled “F—k you!” at an NYPD officer who was walking alongside to maintain security.

Others chanted, “Our Streets! Free, Free Palestine!”

It’s not known whether the anarchists were granted a permit for their protest.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

