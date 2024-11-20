Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Montecruz Foto

Two pro-terror anarchists were arrested Tuesday night after a scuffle while “marching” against Israel in Brooklyn’s Marine Park neighborhood.

Tensions were high tonight outside a Zionist land-sale event put on by My Home in Israel, a real-estate agency that offers “overseas clients” land in “Anglo neighborhoods” in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/rfG1FsnG07 — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) November 20, 2024

Advertisement





The protest was aimed at an Israeli real estate information event being held at the Kingsway Jewish Center synagogue on Kings Highway.

One of the placards brandished by a protester – in this case, a member of the anti-Israel Neturei Karta sect – read, “Jews have NO rights to a land of their own.”

Chaotic scene in Flatbush tonight outside a “real estate in Israel” event, where guests can learn about “all the best Anglo neighborhoods” to buy in. pic.twitter.com/ZVStDjdIfU — Sophie Hurwitz (@sophiehurwitz) November 19, 2024

The real estate event was being held to showcase anglo neighborhoods in Israel.

“Stop the sale of stolen land!” read a flyer produced by PAL-AWDA of NY/NJ (Palestinian Assembly for Liberation-Awda NY/NJ), which sponsored the protest, which took place near the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Kings Highway.

The protest was considered by residents of the neighborhood to be more of a nuisance than anything else.

“They were just there for a few hours,” one resident who requested anonymity told JewishPress.com.

“They do it at night, when no one’s around to counter protest,” another local resident added.

But there were some counter protesters. Police cordoned off the two groups, which led the pro-terror contingent to take to the streets.

Masked mobs are holding a Jew Hate rally in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn. This has nothing to do with Palestine and everything to do with the normalization of antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/nlvQquc0ZW — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 20, 2024

The agitators marched around a mostly Orthodox Jewish residential block in the neighborhood, snarling traffic and intimidating the locals.

One marcher yelled “F—k you!” at an NYPD officer who was walking alongside to maintain security.

Others chanted, “Our Streets! Free, Free Palestine!”

It’s not known whether the anarchists were granted a permit for their protest.

Share this article on WhatsApp: