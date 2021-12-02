Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Three teenage girls are wanted for a series of antisemitic attacks on Orthodox Jews in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Styvesant this past weekend, New York police said Tuesday.

Victims all in traditional Jewish attire:

-11/26/21, approx 6 PM, 254 Skillman, male, 3, slapped in face.

-11/28/21, approx 5:35 PM, 527 DeKalb, female, 18, pulled to ground.

-11/28/21, approx 5:40 PM, 282 Skillman, male, 9, slapped on head. Any info on 3

☎ 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/pMoMSHR3GH — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 30, 2021

The first attack took place Friday just after Sabbath candle-lighting at around 6 pm, when the trio attacked a 12 year old boy and his three year old brother as they walked home, slapping the younger child in the face before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday the same group of girls attacked an 18 year old girl and her seven year old sister as they walked to a store at around 5:35 pm, grabbing the teen’s jacket from behind and yanking her to the ground.

The trio followed up that attack with another five minutes later, grabbing a nine year old boy from behind as he walked alone, and repeatedly slapping him on the head.

The attacks are under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.