Photo Credit: Jewish Press
NYPD patrol car (file)

Three teenage girls are wanted for a series of antisemitic attacks on Orthodox Jews in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Styvesant this past weekend, New York police said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The first attack took place Friday just after Sabbath candle-lighting at around 6 pm, when the trio attacked a 12 year old boy and his three year old brother as they walked home, slapping the younger child in the face before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday the same group of girls attacked an 18 year old girl and her seven year old sister as they walked to a store at around 5:35 pm, grabbing the teen’s jacket from behind and yanking her to the ground.

The trio followed up that attack with another five minutes later, grabbing a nine year old boy from behind as he walked alone, and repeatedly slapping him on the head.

The attacks are under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHanukkah Makes Israel Great Again
Next article‘Jewish New Yorkers Should Be Able to Celebrate Hanukkah Without Hate’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...