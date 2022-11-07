Photo Credit: Pixabay

Almost half a million residents of New York City cast early ballots in advance of Tuesday’s national elections, the New York City Board of Elections reported Monday.

Early voting began throughout the state on October 29.

The unofficial total number of early-voting ballots was 432,634, according to the BOE.

But the process was not entirely smooth: Emergency protocols were initiated Sunday at one of the early voting sites – 1573 Madison Avenue, after the NYPD notified the Board of a bomb scare, prompting police to escort staff and a handful of voters out of the building.

An “all clear” was received soon after, enabling voters to resume casting their early ballots at the site.

Here are the figures published by the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan –133,618

Bronx – 39,069

Brooklyn –135,239

Queens – 88,840

Staten Island – 35,868