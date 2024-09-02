Photo Credit: WPLG Local 10 ABC News / YouTube screengrab

Authorities in Miami-Dade County investigated a bomb threat on Friday night (Aug. 30) at Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Beach located at 1140 Alton Road.



The building is also the location of the Beit Chabad Shul in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach police, an officer was flagged down by someone inside after an envelope was found at the synagogue with what officers described as a handwritten letter inside.

Due to the contents of the letter, police evacuated the premises and established a perimeter, closing a section of Alton Road.

The area was eventually deemed safe by officers and the all clear was given.

Police did not say whether they had any leads into the source of the letter of if they were seeking any suspects or persons of interest.

