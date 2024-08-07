Photo Credit: Photogeider/Pixabay

The number of antisemitic incidents reported to the NYPD last month was 200 percent higher than it was last year.

In July 2023, there were 10 antisemitic incidents reported to police – but last month, that figure rose to 30 such reports.

Equally disturbing, there were more antisemitic hate crimes last month than the total of all other hate crimes, the NYPD said.

Antisemitic incidents have always been the most common hate crimes in New York, according to Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who spoke with Fox News in a June interview.

Giacalone said the widespread news coverage of the huge pro-terror campus demonstrations against Israel, particularly since the start of the Oct. 7 war, simply swells the hate.

“What we’ve seen on college campuses has carried over into the street, so to speak,” he said. “People see this, they get bombarded with these images from TV and social media and then act upon it.”

