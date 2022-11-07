Photo Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York; Gage Skidmore

President Joe Biden stumped on Sunday for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, in an effort to help her achieve an edge in the race against GOP Congress member Lee Zeldin, who is challenging her for the governor’s seat.

“We all know in our bones democracy is at risk,” Biden said in his remarks at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville quoted by the NY Daily News. “This is your generation’s moment to defend it, preserve it, to choose it.”

Biden called Zeldin an “election denier” and said he was among those who are “not only trying to deny your right to vote; they’re trying to deny the right to have your vote counted.”

The president also doubled down on the issue of abortion rights, emphasizing that Hochul “took action to protect patients and doctors to ensure that the right to choose for a woman in New York would be protected.”

With a Democrat-dominated State Legislature, however, preservation of the right for a woman to choose was never in doubt.

Moreover, voters in New York – as elsewhere around the country – appear to be far more focused on the issues of crime and inflation.

As Zeldin campaigned throughout the weekend, he continued to hammer away at the issue to restoring law and order in the state, particularly in New York City and Long Island.

The GOP candidate also mocked Hochul for calling national figures to the state to help her campaign, saying, “Why are you bringing all these people to New York if this race isn’t as close as it actually is?”