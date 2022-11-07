Photo Credit: COLLive.com

A group of Crown Heights activists has called for Crown Heights residents to vote Republican ‘Down the Ballot’ in the upcoming election. “We need candidates who will fight for the pro-yeshiva and pro-safety laws that our community desires,” they wrote.

They are not alone: Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, head of the Philadelphia Yeshiva, announced a rare endorsement Monday, urging the New York Jewish community to vote “as one” for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who currently serves as a US Representative.

On Thursday evening November 3, local Crown Heights activists and businesspeople met with a few of the Republican candidates for various positions.

“This is a time for us to unite along with other Jewish communities, and endorse the candidate whose values most align with our community’s,” said CHRC chairman Max Cohen in a statement to their campaigns.

“After meeting with Lee Zeldin, Michael Henry, Paul Rodriguez, and Joe Pinion, that means voting Republican down the ballot.

“We need candidates who will fight for the pro-yeshiva and pro-safety laws that our community desires.

“Additionally, our state is in crushing debt, and the cost of living is unsustainable due to the high taxes and high inflation. We need people who are competent, literate, and responsible.

“We trust that these candidates will run our state efficiently, and allocate money to the correct places instead of the current situation where money is being allotted without any oversight and as personal favors.

“We, therefore, ask the community from the bottom of our hearts to vote Republican down the ballot, from our good friend Lee Zeldin and downwards.”

The statement was signed by Yitzchok Rimler, Ari Rimler, Max Cohen, Yaakov Zeitz, and Yaakov Blachman.

The Crown Heights Republican Committee has endorsed Lee Zeldin for Governor, Paul Rodriguez for Comptroller, Michael Henry for Attorney General Joe Pinion for the US Senate and Menachem Raitport for the House of Representatives.

This report first appeared on the COLLive.com website.

Hana Julian contributed to this report.