Photo Credit: Lisa Bettany / Wikimedia / Flickr

New York City police officers investigated a bomb threat that was called in to the city’s iconic Empire State Building Sunday morning, but that was later determined to be unfounded, police said.

The threat was called in to the 911 emergency switchboard a few minutes before 11 am, NYPD told Associated Press.

The caller told the operator that a bomb was set to explode at the building precisely at 12 noon, according to a police spokesperson.

The NYPD bomb squad went to the scene and determined the threat was unfounded.