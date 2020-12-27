Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
MK David Bitan, July 31, 2019.

The medical condition of Likud MK David Bitan (hospitalized for the past two weeks in very serious condition with COVID-19) has significantly improved, according to a statement released Sunday by the lawmaker’s spokesperson on behalf of Bitan’s family and Sheba Medical Center.

According to the spokesperson, Bitan has been taken off the ECMO machine (extracorporeal oxygenation) – known in the vernacular as the heart-and-lung machine – and is making good progress.

“We are pleased to announce that there has been a significant improvement in the condition of MK David Bitan,” the statement read in part. “The MK is feeling well and he continues to be hospitalized in the coronavirus intensive care [unit].”

Bitan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night two weeks ago, and taken straight to the ICU at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, after he began to have difficulty breathing.

Several days earlier Bitan had announced he tested positive for COVID-19 but said he was suffering only mild symptoms. The lawmaker was diagnosed five days after one of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

