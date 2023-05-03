Photo Credit: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

The Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood is about to undergo a half billion-dollar renovation that will include new pedestrian plazas and disability access.

Subway Lines A, C, J, Z, and L all converge at the Broadway Junction station, which after the overhaul will include seven new elevators, a new street entrance, structural improvements, and a new coat of paint.

The five-year project was launched this week by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and MTA construction chief Jamie Torres-Springer, amNY reported, with in-depth planning set to begin this summer.

Groundbreaking for the project is set to begin in 2027, with completion expected sometime in 2030.

The overhaul will include construction of two new public plazas on either side of Van Sinderen Avneue and Fulton Street funded by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The lion’s share of the project, however, will be paid for with funds from the MTA’s current capital plan, according to the mayor’s office.

The project will also include new bike lanes and signage to increase pedestrian safety.

“Growing up in Brownsville, using the J line, the A line, the L, double L, to move throughout the city, for far too long this amazing connection of our subway system has been ignored,” said Adams.

“I am who I am because of this neighborhood.”