Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokespersons Office

Security guards from Israel’s Defense Ministry have thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Gaza into the Palestinian Authority. The arms were hidden in furniture sent from Gaza to Judea and Samaria.

Among the items tucked away inside the furniture were firearms, silencers and cartridges, all hidden in a delivery en route from Gaza to Judea and Samaria.

The furniture shipment, however, aroused the guards’ suspicion.

Upon closer inspection, the guards uncovered various types of firearms hidden inside the furniture, in addition to loaded cartridges and silencers; all were confiscated.

The weapons were allegedly being shipped for terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, initial assessments determined. The contraband was transferred to security forces for further investigation.