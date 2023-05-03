Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokespersons Office
A handgun was among the weapons and other items hidden in a furniture delivery and being smuggled into the Palestinian Authority from Gaza.

Security guards from Israel’s Defense Ministry have thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Gaza into the Palestinian Authority. The arms were hidden in furniture sent from Gaza to Judea and Samaria.

Among the items tucked away inside the furniture were firearms, silencers and cartridges, all hidden in a delivery en route from Gaza to Judea and Samaria.

The furniture shipment, however, aroused the guards’ suspicion.

Upon closer inspection, the guards uncovered various types of firearms hidden inside the furniture, in addition to loaded cartridges and silencers; all were confiscated.

The weapons were allegedly being shipped for terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, initial assessments determined. The contraband was transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

