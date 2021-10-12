Photo Credit: courtesy, Yaacov Behrman

A 23-year-old Jewish man was shot in the head and leg with a BB gun Monday night in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Gotham City or Crown Heights?

Chassidic male shot with with a BB gun,in drive-by BB gun shooting in Crown Heights mon night. Did you know BB guns can kill? Walking home isn’t supposed to be a dangerous activity. We won’t feel safe until the perp is arrested and charged. — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 12, 2021

The drive-by shooting took place at around 10:30 pm ET.

The man was shot by a gunman in a passing SUV as he was walking down Montgomery Street near Albany Avenue.

No words were spoken during the incident.

The victim was taken by Hatzalah to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment for the injuries.

Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Yaacov Behrman pointed out in a statement Tuesday that “BB guns can kill,” adding, “Walking home isn’t supposed to be a dangerous activity.

“We won’t feel safe until the perp is arrested and charged,” Behrman said.

NYPD Commanding Officer Inspector Joe Hayward of the 71st Precinct said he deployed extra police coverage in Crown Heights following the incident, according to a report by COLLive.

The NYPD said officers are searching for the shooter and the vehicle, and that the NYPD Hate Crimes division has launched an investigation.