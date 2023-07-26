Photo Credit: Unsplash

Jewish residents of New York City who plan to fast for Tisha B’Av need to make sure to drink enough water prior to the start of the fast — and city officials have issued an additional warning via the Notify NYC system.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the city, warning there will be “high heat and humidity with heat indices of 104 degrees (Fahrenheit) expected.”

Advertisement





The heat advisory is expected to last from 11 am Thursday until 9 pm Friday night — after the start of the Sabbath in New York.

Officials were blunt in the wording of the warning. “These conditions are dangerous to health. People without air conditioning, older adults and people with chronic health conditions are most at risk,” the warning said.

“Avoid strenuous activity. Active children, adults and people with lung disease such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors,” the notice added.

May it be an easy and meaningful fast for all, and may this be the last one!