A Jewish student at New York City’s Baruch College was startled to find a large white swastika on the floor next to a toilet when he entered the school’s bathroom on Tuesday morning.

According to a relative of the student who spoke exclusively to JewishPress.com, the student “first took the photo, reported it to the local Hillel and then later to security, so they would not just wipe it out.”

The swastika was made of two layers of wet toilet paper “meticulously adhered to the tile floor, obviously by a student of geometry,” the relative said.

The student’s name and that of the relative are being withheld due to concerns over possible attacks by antisemitic elements in the city, “as he encounters different acts of antisemitism on his way to school, either on the NYC subway or in the streets with painted swastikas or anti-Jewish slogans on the store windows or on the sidewalks,” the relative said.

“Last week he entered the lobby of his school and there was a Palestinian flag hanging from the balcony above. The security had to wait for NYPD to come in to protect them and only then removed it,” he added.

“Excellent. A symbol of hatred and intolerance next to a toilet — where it belongs!” another New Yorker commented.

Baruch College, a public college in New York City, is part of the City University of New York (CUNY) system, which has had myriad, escalating antisemitic incidents that have skyrocketed since the start of the October 7th war launched by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization against Israel.

On that day, the terrorists invaded southern Israel and slaughtered more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, torturing, raping, beheading and burning some of them alive before murdering them. The terrorists — and the Gaza civilians who followed them into the Jewish communities — abducted 240 other people, including many dual nationals and foreigners, dragging them back into Gaza where nearly 200 remain.