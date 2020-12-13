Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Sunday the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to “healthcare heroes” on Tuesday morning, NBC News-4 New York reported.

The first shipment of 76,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered to six hospitals in the state. More are expected to arrive each week, according to NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who said that by the second week, there will also be doses from Moderna as well.

“We’re gonna be putting shots in the arm Tuesday morning in Newark,” Murphy said on ABC’s ‘This Week’ program. “I think by April, May, everyone will have access to one of these vaccines,” he said.

The first vaccines are to be administered at University Hospital in Newark, with Murphy and Persichilli both present for the first inoculations.