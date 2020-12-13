Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
An illustrative photo of a patient receiving a vaccine in Israel.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Sunday the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to “healthcare heroes” on Tuesday morning, NBC News-4 New York reported.

The first shipment of 76,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered to six hospitals in the state. More are expected to arrive each week, according to NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who said that by the second week, there will also be doses from Moderna as well.

“We’re gonna be putting shots in the arm Tuesday morning in Newark,” Murphy said on ABC’s ‘This Week’ program. “I think by April, May, everyone will have access to one of these vaccines,” he said.

The first vaccines are to be administered at University Hospital in Newark, with Murphy and Persichilli both present for the first inoculations.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
