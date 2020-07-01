Photo Credit: DS Levi
NYPD Counter Terrorism unit securing Greenwich Village in downtown Manhattan on October 31, 2017 hours after deadly attack

New York City’s lawmakers made good on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s promise to Black Lives Matter rioters during George Floyd demonstrations in the Big Apple last month, defunding New York’s Finest as part of an $88.1 billion budget passed in a red-eyed vote just after midnight early Wednesday.

The NYPD budget was slashed by one billion dollars.

Among the elements of the department headed for the chopping block are:

  • Elimination of officer overtime
  • Transferring out of monitoring of homeless, school safety, illegal street sales
  • Reduction of the force by 1,163 cops (cancellation of planned hiring)
  • Cancellation of incoming July class of officers, and
  • Elimination of school safety officers (transferred out).

Protesters — never satisfied — said it still fell far short; so did the City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who reportedly plans to run for mayor next time around.

Johnson expressed his disappointment, saying he is committed to “holding the mayor’s feet to the fire on this and continuing to work for reform.”

Protesters continued to demonstrate in front of City Hall, meanwhile, shouting for the City Council to defund and/or abolish the NYPD altogether. The area was labeled a “NO PIG ZONE” in red spray paint on the pavement, and some demonstrators tried to set up a “City Hall Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

By midday Wednesday, once again it seemed demonstrators were being given free reign on the street near City Hall, perhaps temporarily.

