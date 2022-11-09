Photo Credit: Pictures of Money via Flickr

Fifty million dollars in state funds are being made available to help at-risk nonprofit community-based strengthen their safety and security measures.

The state-funded Security Communities Against Hate Crimes Program administered by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS is seeking proposals for that $50 million, which is anticipated to support approximately 1,000 projects across the state.

In addition, federal funding totaling $46 million has been awarded to 240 nonprofit organizations across New York State who face an increased risk of terrorist attack.

The organizations that are receiving the federal funding are allowed to use those grants for plans detailing security risk management, continuity of operations, and incident response; physical security enhancement equipment, and inspection and screening systems; active shooter training, and security training for employees, members or the congregation; response exercises; and contracted security personnel.

The $46 million is being provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)through its Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Grants from the federal funding have been allocated to New York through two separate awards – $38.8 million for organizations within the New York City Metro Area and $7.2 million for organizations throughout the rest of the State.

The FEMA funds are managed by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services in coordination with local stakeholders.

Both the state and federal funding streams are intended to help groups at risk of hate crimes and other attacks beef up security at their facilities and enhance overall preparedness.

“Hate has no place in New York, and we will continue to support organizations that are most vulnerable to vicious and violent attacks,” said newly elected Governor Kathy Hochul.

“With this new round of unprecedented funding, these at-risk facilities will be able to fund safety precautions, including cybersecurity projects, to protect vulnerable people from those who would lash out against them due to their ideology, belief or mission.”

The state funds are being administered by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) and can be used to support exterior or interior security improvements, including but not limited to lighting, locks, alarms, panic buttons, fencing, barriers, access controls, shatter-resistant glass and blast-resistant film, public address systems, and for the first time, measures to strengthen cybersecurity.

Funds can also cover costs associated with security training. Since the start of the program in 2017, a total of $83.1 million has been awarded to more than 600 nonprofit organizations to support approximately 1,700 projects.

How to Apply for the Security Against Hate Crimes Program

DCJS will accept applications for up to $50,000 per project; each eligible organization may submit up to three applications for a maximum of $150,000. An eligible organization also may submit a separate application for up to $50,000 to fund a cybersecurity project.

Applications must be submitted to DCJS by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Visit the Grants/Funding page of the DCJS website for eligibility requirements, instructions, guidelines and additional information.

The announcement of the funding comes as hate and bias incidents persist throughout New York. Federal authorities have warned of security threats in neighboring states targeting faith-based institutions.